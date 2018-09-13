Legislation gap on barcodes identified for all products sold at stores, HRC told

The council made submissions before a panel at the Human Rights Commission on the sale of expired and fake goods.

JOHANNESBURG - The Consumer Goods Council says it has identified a gap in legislation around barcodes on all products sold at stores.

This comes after three people died during unrest in Soweto when locals looted foreign-owned shops, accusing owners of selling counterfeit products.

The Consumer Goods Council’s Gwarega Mangozhe says enforcing legislation on barcodes will allow regulatory bodies to vet the legitimacy of traders and products.

“We can now conduct the required checks, like where the product was manufactured and all those disclosures a manufacturer would be forced to do. If one scans a particular barcode, we can provide all of that information.”

He says their mission is to ensure spaza shop owners form part of the council.

“It was geared towards the large retailers and large brand manufacturers. We feel this is a gap we’re addressing.”

Mangozhe says the council is embarking on awareness campaigns with the consumer goods ombuds and the Trade and Industry Department to educate the public on their rights.

