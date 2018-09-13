KZN police confirm body found in Phoenix that of Miguel Louw

His body was found by police and security guards last week near the home of Mohammed Ebrahim.

JOHANNESBURG – KwaZulu-Natal police have confirmed that a body found in Phoenix is that of missing Durban boy Miguel Louw.

The nine-year-old was last seen on 17 July.

Ebrahim was found in possession of the little boy’s original birth certificate and his mother’s identity document during his arrest.

