KZN police confirm body found in Phoenix that of Miguel Louw

JOHANNESBURG – KwaZulu-Natal police have confirmed that a body found in Phoenix is that of missing Durban boy Miguel Louw.
The nine-year-old was last seen on 17 July.
His body was found by police and security guards last week near the home of Mohammed Ebrahim.
Ebrahim was found in possession of the little boy’s original birth certificate and his mother’s identity document during his arrest.
