JMPD officer shot dead in Hillbrow

JOHANNESBURG - An off-duty Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officer has been shot dead in Hillbrow on Thursday afternoon.

It’s understood that he was walking when he was disarmed and shot dead by two suspects.

One has since been arrested.

JMPD’s Wayne Minnaar says the circumstances of the shooting are still unknown and investigations are underway.

“Officers followed up on information and have arrested one suspect in the basement of a nearby building. And we are following up on information on a second suspect as well as information on where the firearm is.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)