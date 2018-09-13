Jesse Kriel: We want to convert the opportunities we missed last week

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 38°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
Go

Jesse Kriel: We want to convert the opportunities we missed last week

Springbok utility back Jesse Kriel says the team wants to make sure they convert the opportunities they missed against Australia last weekend when they take on the New Zealand Allblacks at the Wespac Stadium in Wellington on Saturday.

The Springboks get the ball wide during the Rugby Championship match against the Wallabies. Picture: @Springboks/Twitter
The Springboks get the ball wide during the Rugby Championship match against the Wallabies. Picture: @Springboks/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Springbok utility back Jesse Kriel says the team wants to make sure they convert the opportunities they missed against Australia last weekend when they take on the All Blacks at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Saturday.

Rassie Erasmus’ men under pressure for a win after two back to back losses to Argentina in Mendoza and Australia in Brisbane in the Rugby Championship and the quest for that win will be daunting when they come up against the Allblacks who they last beat 27-25 at Ellis Park in 2014.

Kriel, who shifts one out from the number 13 jersey to wear the number 14 jersey this weekend, says that it is important for the team to finish the chances they create on Saturday as opposed to failing to do so against the Wallabies and the Pumas in the last two weeks.

“We are focusing on getting things right and we want to go out there and convert the opportunities we didn’t convert in the last two games. If we had taken the three chances in each game, the results could have looked a lot different.”

Kriel’s Bok teammate, Eben Etzebeth, echoed his sentiments saying points are a premium when you play against the number 1 ranked side in the World.

“We just have to get more points then them and like Jesse said, we need to maybe take more chances and use our opportunities better this time around.”

Kick-off in Wellington is at 9:35.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA