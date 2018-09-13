Jesse Kriel: We want to convert the opportunities we missed last week

Springbok utility back Jesse Kriel says the team wants to make sure they convert the opportunities they missed against Australia last weekend when they take on the New Zealand Allblacks at the Wespac Stadium in Wellington on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - Springbok utility back Jesse Kriel says the team wants to make sure they convert the opportunities they missed against Australia last weekend when they take on the All Blacks at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Saturday.

Rassie Erasmus’ men under pressure for a win after two back to back losses to Argentina in Mendoza and Australia in Brisbane in the Rugby Championship and the quest for that win will be daunting when they come up against the Allblacks who they last beat 27-25 at Ellis Park in 2014.

Kriel, who shifts one out from the number 13 jersey to wear the number 14 jersey this weekend, says that it is important for the team to finish the chances they create on Saturday as opposed to failing to do so against the Wallabies and the Pumas in the last two weeks.

“We are focusing on getting things right and we want to go out there and convert the opportunities we didn’t convert in the last two games. If we had taken the three chances in each game, the results could have looked a lot different.”

Kriel’s Bok teammate, Eben Etzebeth, echoed his sentiments saying points are a premium when you play against the number 1 ranked side in the World.

“We just have to get more points then them and like Jesse said, we need to maybe take more chances and use our opportunities better this time around.”

Kick-off in Wellington is at 9:35.