Jammie Shuttle service not operational over strike

The service was disrupted after bus drivers downed tools, joining a strike by cleaning staff members.

CAPE TOWN - The University of Cape Town says its Jammie Shuttle service will not be operational on Thursday due to a strike.

The service was disrupted after bus drivers downed tools, joining a strike by cleaning staff members.

The university's Elijah Moholola says: “The strike is regarding two demands. The first is for additional payments to residence cleaning staff, who perform a season cleaning function. The second is for all recruitment processes to be halted immediately, to allow for the unions to participate in these processes.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)