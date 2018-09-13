Identities of Denel blast victims to be released

Eight workers lost their lives 11 days ago when there was an explosion at a propellant mixing unit.

CAPE TOWN - The identities of workers killed in the Rheinmetall Denel Munition blast near Somerset West will be officially released on Friday.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause, but officials say this could take months. The company says munitions testing has resumed.

Senior officials have over the past two weeks met with bereaved family members.

The product involved in the explosion has been identified as nitrocellulose. It contains 38% carbon monoxide, 34% carbon dioxide and 13% nitrogen. The company has been producing the product for more than 20 years.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and State Security Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba visited families affected by the blast.

The names of the deceased will be released following consultation with the families.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)