Home Affairs Dept never verified Ajay Gupta’s family investment claims
Parliament’s inquiry into the naturalisation of members of the family on Thursday heard that representations were made on their behalf by associate, Ashu Chawla.
CAPE TOWN - The Home Affairs Department says that it never verified claims of investments and job creation made on behalf of Ajay Gupta’s family in support of their application to become South African citizens.
Parliament’s inquiry into the naturalisation of members of the family on Thursday heard that representations were made on their behalf by associate, Ashu Chawla.
He is being prosecuted for fraud in the Estina dairy farm matter.
The committee says that he’s a central figure they want to hear from.
But his lawyer has informed Parliament that he’s in India.
Chawla was a former executive of Gupta-owned company Sahara Computers.
He played a key role in facilitating applications for visas and permits for the Gupta family and their employees.
Home Affairs official, Norman Ramashia, has told Parliament he didn’t check the representations Chawla made on behalf of Ajay Gupta’s wife and mother when their application for naturalisation was rejected.
“We just took what they wrote based on the fact that if they misrepresented themselves, then that’s something else.”
The committee wants the department to check whether Chawla is really in India.
His lawyer says he will only be back in November.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Traffic chief's stop to assist fellow motorist turns into traumatic experience
-
[WATCH LIVE] Zondo grants Duduzane Zuma permission to cross-examine Jonas
-
Zuma: We should nationalise land, banks and mines
-
ConCourt says using the word 'boer' doesn't constitute racism
-
'Haven’t we paid enough for Mr Zuma already?'
-
Morning Brief: Fuel price shock; Zuma sitting pretty; & Apple's big reveal
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.