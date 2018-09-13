Herron to boost employment if chosen as CT mayor
Brett Herron, along with four other candidates, is vying for the mayoral job when Patricia de Lille steps down at the end of October.
CAPE TOWN - City councillor Brett Herron says he'll boost employment should he become Cape Town’s next mayor.
Herron, along with four other candidates, is vying for the job when Patricia de Lille steps down at the end of October.
Democratic Alliance (DA) leaders are to start interviewing the mayoral hopefuls soon.
Herron, aged 52, has been serving as a transport and urban development mayoral committee member since June 2011.
He obtained a law degree at the University of Natal in 1989.
Herron is currently studying towards a masters in cities qualification at the London School of Economics and Political Science.
He says he'll lead in a collaborative manner, working with the city caucus and communities to alleviate socio-economic challenges.
“We have far too many people who are unemployed. We need to make sure that the right sectors are employing unemployed and low-skilled people.”
Herron used to be a member of De Lille's Independent Democrats (ID) party.
Cape Town's first citizen takes home a pay cheque of just over R108,000 a month, that is R1,298,317 per annum, as well as a monthly cellphone allowance of R3,400.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
