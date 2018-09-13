'Haven’t we paid enough for Mr Zuma already?'
Jacob Zuma’s pension package has drawn the fury of opposition parties, who say he doesn’t deserve it.
CAPE TOWN - Jacob Zuma’s pension package has drawn the fury of opposition parties, who say he doesn’t deserve it.
African National Congress (ANC) MPs flexed their majority muscle to ensure a vote on Wednesday went overwhelmingly in favour of granting the former president a pension equal to 100% of the salary and benefits he was getting at the time of his resignation in February.
That amounts to just over R2.9 million a year, with the likelihood of increases from time to time in line with any received by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The recommendation of the Independent Commission of Remuneration of Public Office Bearers made opposition parties see red.
The Democratic Alliance’s John Steenhuisen told the House that taxpayers had already forked out for Nkandla, state capture and Zuma’s legal fees.
“The question we have to ask ourselves is simply this, haven’t we paid enough for Mr Zuma already?”
The Economic Freedom Fighters’ Sam Matiase says Zuma didn’t deserve the same treatment as other former presidents.
“Zuma didn’t step down willingly. He stepped down because we were going to impeach him.”
Inkatha Freedom Party chief whip Narend Singh added: “Saying that he should be denied a pension at this point in time, without due process followed, is not the right thing to do.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
