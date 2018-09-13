Germiston Pathology Services working to resolve ongoing strike

The facility has not been able to provide services due to an ongoing strike by forensic pathologists who are demanding protective clothing and equipment.

JOHANNESBURG - The Germiston Forensic Pathology Services says it is working around the clock to restore normal services to the facility.

The facility has not been able to provide services due to an ongoing strike by forensic pathologists who are demanding protective clothing and equipment.

With workers downing tools, angry family members had trouble getting the bodies of their loved ones released for burials.

Family members gathered at the mortuary on Thursday and police have been called in to calm the situation.

The facility's Gregory Pashe says they’ve busy making contingency plans.

“The cops were called in, they had to maintain calmness. As we are speaking now, services are being provided by the team that is here and the families have been explained to that everything will be done and they will be helped.”