GED working to speed up probe into Katlehong siblings' deaths
The brothers, aged 5 and 10, died on Tuesday. It’s understood they experienced stomach cramps and vomited.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says that his department is working to accelerate an investigation into the deaths of two siblings in Katlehong on the East Rand.
Another sibling, who experienced similar symptoms, is recovering in hospital.
Lesufi visited the family and the Kumalo Primary School on Wednesday.
While the exact cause of the children’s death has not been confirmed, the family suspects food poisoning.
Lesufi says they are working with the police to question those who may be implicated.
“We also involved the police and want them to investigate the relevant people.”
Lesufi says that food samples have also been taken for testing.
“As a department, we will take on the financial responsibility to take on what went wrong.”
The boy’s mother, Phumzile Mabata, says she’s devastated as she had hoped the children would grow up and improve the family’s quality of living.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
