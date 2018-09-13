GED wants decisive action against pupil who threatened teacher with gun

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
Go

GED wants decisive action against pupil who threatened teacher with gun

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has condemned an act of violence by an Eldorado Park secondary school pupil who allegedly drew a gun on his teacher.

Picture: stock.xchng
Picture: stock.xchng
17 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has condemned an act of violence by an Eldorado Park secondary school pupil who allegedly drew a gun on his teacher.

It is understood that the teacher managed to confiscate the firearm during Wednesday's incident.

Lesufi says that the school governing body will begin the necessary disciplinary process against the pupil on Thursday.

His spokesperson Steve Mabona says: “We really are disappointed that such an incident occurred in one of our schools and we can’t allow it to happen. Hence we say necessary action must be taken and decisive action must be taken against this learner.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA