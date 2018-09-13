GED wants decisive action against pupil who threatened teacher with gun
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has condemned an act of violence by an Eldorado Park secondary school pupil who allegedly drew a gun on his teacher.
It is understood that the teacher managed to confiscate the firearm during Wednesday's incident.
Lesufi says that the school governing body will begin the necessary disciplinary process against the pupil on Thursday.
His spokesperson Steve Mabona says: “We really are disappointed that such an incident occurred in one of our schools and we can’t allow it to happen. Hence we say necessary action must be taken and decisive action must be taken against this learner.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
