Foreign national’s shop, vehicle set alight near Mokopane
This comes after the businessman shot and killed a man who allegedly tried to break into his shop on Wednesday night.
JOHANNESBURG - A spaza shop and a vehicle belonging to a foreign national have been set alight in Tshamahansi village, outside Mokopane.
This comes after the businessman shot and killed a man who allegedly tried to break into his shop on Wednesday night.
Community members now want revenge for the 24-year-old man’s killing.
Police officials are investigating whether the Somali national's gun was legal.
Spokesperson Moatshe Ngoepe says: “We would like to condemn these types of acts by the local community of taking the law into their own hands. At this stage, we are still investigating.”
