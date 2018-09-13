Foreign national’s shop, vehicle set alight near Mokopane

This comes after the businessman shot and killed a man who allegedly tried to break into his shop on Wednesday night.

JOHANNESBURG - A spaza shop and a vehicle belonging to a foreign national have been set alight in Tshamahansi village, outside Mokopane.

Community members now want revenge for the 24-year-old man’s killing.

Police officials are investigating whether the Somali national's gun was legal.

Spokesperson Moatshe Ngoepe says: “We would like to condemn these types of acts by the local community of taking the law into their own hands. At this stage, we are still investigating.”

