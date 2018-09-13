Folau shunted out to wing for Wallabies return against Pumas
Israel Folau will start a test on the wing for the first time in five years against Argentina on Saturday after coach Michael Cheika retained Dane Haylett-Petty at fullback for the Rugby Championship clash on the Gold Coast.
SYDNEY - Israel Folau will start a test on the wing for the first time in five years against Argentina on Saturday after coach Michael Cheika retained Dane Haylett-Petty at fullback for the Rugby Championship clash on the Gold Coast.
The former rugby league international, who played the first five of his 66 tests on the wing before switching to fullback in 2013, returns after missing a loss to New Zealand and last week’s 23-18 victory over South Africa with an ankle injury.
“I think Dane’s played pretty well at fullback and I’d like to give him an opportunity to have another go,” Cheika told reporters in Queensland.
“Israel, first game back, just a slightly different look ... we can set up a few things for him in that position and give it a go.
“I think everybody knows how highly I regard (Folau) at 15 and I’m sure he’ll want to get that jersey back ... it’s just something different, see how we go...”
David Pocock also returns to the back row at number eight having missed the win over the Springboks with a neck injury, one of three players along with Folau and lock Adam Coleman forced to withdraw after Cheika named his side.
Coleman, who pulled out to be at the birth of his first child, returns on the bench with Izack Rodda keeping his place in the starting second row with Rory Arnold.
The starting side is otherwise the same one that Cheika wanted to put out against South Africa.
Kurtley Beale retains the flyhalf role with Matt Toomua, who scored 15 of Australia’s 23 points against the Springboks, his playmaking foil at inside centre and Bernard Foley again warming the bench.
The front row of Allan Alaalatoa, Tatafu Polota-Nau and Scott Sio also remains intact with prop Sekope Kepu looking set to win his 97th cap as a replacement after being dropped last week.
Pete Samu, who stood in for Pocock at the back of the scrum in Brisbane, is also on the bench as back row cover along with Nick Phipps, who comes in for Joe Powell as the back-up to scrumhalf Will Genia.
The Wallabies snapped a four-match losing streak last weekend after opening their Rugby Championship campaign with back-to-back heavy losses to New Zealand.
AUSTRALIA
Team: 15-Dane Haylett-Petty, 14-Israel Folau, 13-Reece Hodge, 12-Matt Toomua, 11-Marika Koroibete, 10-Kurtley Beale, 9-Will Genia, 8-David Pocock, 7-Michael Hooper (captain), 6-Lukhan Tui, 5-Izack Rodda, 4-Rory Arnold, 3-Allan Alaalatoa, 2-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 1-Scott Sio.
Replacements: 16-Folau Faingaa, 17-Sekope Kepu, 18-Taniela Tupou, 19-Adam Coleman, 20-Pete Samu, 21-Nick Phipps, 22-Bernard Foley, 23-Jack Maddocks.
Popular in Sport
-
[WATCH] Pass the tissues: Nike's Serena Williams ad has everybody all teary
-
[CARTOON] Upset? Couldn't Be More Serena!
-
[OPINION] Why Serena Williams’ fight should make us all feel uncomfortable
-
Pollard, Marx return for Springboks against the All Blacks
-
Maritzburg dealt blow by Buchanan injury
-
[WATCH] Trevor Noah weighs in on Serena Williams and the US Open
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.