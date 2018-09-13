Female student arrested with R10m at OR Tambo
The South African Revenue Services (Sars)'s Customs made the bust when she was about to board a Hong Kong flight on Tuesday night.
JOHANNESBURG - A South African female student has been arrested with almost R10 million in cash at the OR Tambo International Airport.
The woman was intercepted by officials when the flight was about to leave.
Upon questioning, the suspect admitted she had almost R10 million cash in US dollars in her bag.
Sars’ Sicelo Mkosi says she is facing a case of smuggling.
“We warn people not to fall prey to syndicates and to be involved in the smuggling of goods, be it currency or not and whether you are a female student or not we’ll stop at nothing to stop you.”
