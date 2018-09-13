Eskom investigating violence, intimidation cases related to wage strike

Responding in writing to a parliamentary question from Congress of the People leader Mosiuoa Lekota, Pravin Gordhan provides details of 16 cases referred to police for further investigation.

CAPE TOWN - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says Eskom is investigating a number of cases of violence and intimidation that took place during the recent lengthy wage dispute, including bomb threats and “acts of outright sabotage”.

Responding in writing to a parliamentary question from Congress of the People (Cope) leader Mosiuoa Lekota, Gordhan provides details of 16 cases referred to police for further investigation.

They include arson, public violence and malicious damage to property.

The National Union of Metalworkers (Numsa) signed a wage agreement with Eskom in August.

It [Numsa] denied allegations by Eskom and trade union Solidarity that its members had engaged in violence and intimidation at the power utility’s operations.

Gordhan says investigations into incidents of violence and intimidation, the destruction of property and acts of outright sabotage during the Eskom wage dispute are in progress.

Gordhan adds that the identification of implicated employees, using video footage and information from victims, is also underway.

He says Eskom has undertaken to make sure that all matters of a disciplinary and criminal nature are subjected to proper investigation.

Of the 16 cases police are investigating, one involving intimidation and malicious damage to property, was closed after the victim refused to prefer charges.

Other cases referred to police for further investigation include theft, housebreaking and damage to critical infrastructure.

