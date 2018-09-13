Banyana Banyana can improve, says coach Desiree Ellis

Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis has said that there is still room for improvement after her side beat Madagascar 2-1 in their opening Cosafa Women’s Championship match.

JOHANNESBURG - Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis has said that there is still room for improvement after her side beat Madagascar 2-1 in their opening Cosafa Women’s Championship match at the Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday.

Goals from Khanya Xesi and Nothando Vilakazi gave Banyana an early lead before Madagascar pulled one back from the penalty in an entertaining 20 minutes of the first half.

Banyana are the defending champions after they beat last year’s hosts Zimbabwe 2-1 at the death. Though Banyana started their title defense on the right note, Ellis believes that there are still areas where the team can improve.

“I think there is still plenty of room for improvement in our performance because the next game against Botswana will not be easy. We have got a day in between to prepare for that match on Friday.”

Ellis also praised the character of her side when they went down to 10 players with 20 minutes to go in the match after debutant Thato Letsoso received her second yellow card of the game.

“We changed things a bit and it was encouraging, even when we were down to 10, we had opportunities to score, which shows the character of the team and we are really proud of that.”

Banyana take on Botswana in their second game on Friday, while on Tuesday they face Malawi in their final group game.