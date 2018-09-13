Eldorado Park pupil (15) arrested for pointing gun at teacher

A grade 8 boy is alleged to have pointed a gun at a teacher on Wednesday and was arrested by the police on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Education says a 15-year-old male pupil from Eldorado Park Secondary School has been arrested for pointing a gun at a teacher.

The grade 8 boy is alleged to have pointed a gun at a teacher on Wednesday. It’s understood the teacher managed to confiscate the firearm during Wednesday's confrontation.

The boy was arrested by the police on Thursday and charged with pointing a gun and possession of dangerous weapon.

The pupil was released into his parents’ custody and is due to appear in the Kliptown Magistrates Court on Friday.

Gauteng Department of Education spokesperson Steve Mabona says a support team has begun with counselling of the educator and all affected by the alleged incident.

"We wish to reiterate that school-based violence and other related misdemeanours will be expedited, and as such, we are indebted to the SGB for their swift action. We have adopted a zero-nonsense tolerance approach towards delinquents and will demonstrate no mercy towards lawlessness in and around our schools. Learners are encouraged to refrain from acts of misconduct in our schools."