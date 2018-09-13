Eldorado Park pupil (15) arrested for pointing gun at teacher
A grade 8 boy is alleged to have pointed a gun at a teacher on Wednesday and was arrested by the police on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Education says a 15-year-old male pupil from Eldorado Park Secondary School has been arrested for pointing a gun at a teacher.
The grade 8 boy is alleged to have pointed a gun at a teacher on Wednesday. It’s understood the teacher managed to confiscate the firearm during Wednesday's confrontation.
The boy was arrested by the police on Thursday and charged with pointing a gun and possession of dangerous weapon.
The pupil was released into his parents’ custody and is due to appear in the Kliptown Magistrates Court on Friday.
Gauteng Department of Education spokesperson Steve Mabona says a support team has begun with counselling of the educator and all affected by the alleged incident.
"We wish to reiterate that school-based violence and other related misdemeanours will be expedited, and as such, we are indebted to the SGB for their swift action. We have adopted a zero-nonsense tolerance approach towards delinquents and will demonstrate no mercy towards lawlessness in and around our schools. Learners are encouraged to refrain from acts of misconduct in our schools."
Popular in Local
-
Traffic chief's stop to assist fellow motorist turns into traumatic experience
-
State capture inquiry: 'Jacob Zuma didn't believe he'd be implicated'
-
Zuma: We should nationalise land, banks and mines
-
'Haven’t we paid enough for Mr Zuma already?'
-
ANC MP Vincent Smith steps down from committees over bribery claims
-
DA argues why Trollip should be reinstated as NMB mayor
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.