Dept sends condolences to family of killed Zeerust teacher

The grade 10 learner allegedly stabbed the 24-year-old teacher while he was in a classroom of learners writing a test.

JOHANNESBURG - The 17-year old school pupil who allegedly stabbed a teacher to death at a school in Zeerust in the North West has been taken in by police for questioning.

Police are still on site speaking to teachers and other pupils who may have witnessed the crime.

The Basic Education Department (DBE) has sent its sincerest condolences to the family of the teacher.

The department's spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said: “This learner approached the teacher who had spoken to him strongly yesterday [Wednesday]. He stabbed him and ran away, [and] he was then chased and apprehended by other teachers and people who were in the vicinity."

