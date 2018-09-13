Dept sends condolences to family of killed Zeerust teacher
The grade 10 learner allegedly stabbed the 24-year-old teacher while he was in a classroom of learners writing a test.
JOHANNESBURG - The 17-year old school pupil who allegedly stabbed a teacher to death at a school in Zeerust in the North West has been taken in by police for questioning.
The grade 10 learner allegedly stabbed the 24-year-old teacher while he was in a classroom of learners writing a test.
Police are still on site speaking to teachers and other pupils who may have witnessed the crime.
The Basic Education Department (DBE) has sent its sincerest condolences to the family of the teacher.
The department's spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said: “This learner approached the teacher who had spoken to him strongly yesterday [Wednesday]. He stabbed him and ran away, [and] he was then chased and apprehended by other teachers and people who were in the vicinity."
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Traffic chief's stop to assist fellow motorist turns into traumatic experience
-
Female student arrested with R10m at OR Tambo
-
Zuma applying his mind to invitation to testify before Zondo commission
-
Zuma: We should nationalise land, banks and mines
-
Zeerust teacher stabbed to death allegedly by pupil
-
[WATCH] JHB hero biker foils smash and grab in peak hour traffic
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.