DA argues why Trollip should be reinstated as NMB mayor
The party is challenging Trollip's removal in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Thursday after he was voted out through a motion of no confidence last month.
CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance (DA) is giving reasons as to why Athol Trollip should be reinstated as Nelson Mandela Bay mayor.
Mayor @AtholT walks inside the High Court before court proceedings. #NMBCouncil #SaveNMB pic.twitter.com/WLHm6XucgK— DA Eastern Cape (@DAEasternCape) September 13, 2018
They’re arguing that the council meeting during which Trollip was sacked did not follow rules set out in the Municipal Structures Act.
Advocate Olav Ronaasen has questioned whether decisions reached during the council meeting on 27 August are legitimate.
He says that DA councillors were not notified that the meeting will resume after municipal manager Johann Mettler adjourned proceedings.
Eastern Cape MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Fikile Xasa, then sent an official to oversee the election of a new Speaker.
This led to the United Democratic Movement's Mongameli Bobani being elected as mayor.
Bobani says his legal team will prove he was legally elected.
“We are just listening to the DA’s legal team, which as far as we can see, they look like they are repeating themselves. We are going to wait for the processes to continue, our legal team is going to counter that and then we’ll take it from there.”
It is believed that the Patriotic Alliance has now withdrawn its support for the DA, African Christian Democratic Party and Congress of the People.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
