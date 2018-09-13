DA argues why Trollip should be reinstated as NMB mayor

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 38°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
Go

DA argues why Trollip should be reinstated as NMB mayor

The party is challenging Trollip's removal in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Thursday after he was voted out through a motion of no confidence last month.

The DA is challenging Athol Trollip's removal in the Port Elizabeth High Court after he was voted out through a motion of no confidence as Nelson Mandela Bay mayor on 27 August 2018. Picture: @DAEasternCape/Twitter
The DA is challenging Athol Trollip's removal in the Port Elizabeth High Court after he was voted out through a motion of no confidence as Nelson Mandela Bay mayor on 27 August 2018. Picture: @DAEasternCape/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance (DA) is giving reasons as to why Athol Trollip should be reinstated as Nelson Mandela Bay mayor.

The party is challenging Trollip's removal in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Thursday after he was voted out through a motion of no confidence last month.

They’re arguing that the council meeting during which Trollip was sacked did not follow rules set out in the Municipal Structures Act.

Advocate Olav Ronaasen has questioned whether decisions reached during the council meeting on 27 August are legitimate.

He says that DA councillors were not notified that the meeting will resume after municipal manager Johann Mettler adjourned proceedings.

Eastern Cape MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Fikile Xasa, then sent an official to oversee the election of a new Speaker.

This led to the United Democratic Movement's Mongameli Bobani being elected as mayor.

Bobani says his legal team will prove he was legally elected.

“We are just listening to the DA’s legal team, which as far as we can see, they look like they are repeating themselves. We are going to wait for the processes to continue, our legal team is going to counter that and then we’ll take it from there.”

It is believed that the Patriotic Alliance has now withdrawn its support for the DA, African Christian Democratic Party and Congress of the People.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA