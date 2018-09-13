CT rail enforcement unit to cost R48m a year
On Tuesday, Premier Helen Zille visited a training academy in Observatory, where 71 rail enforcement officers are being trained on rail commuter safety and rail infrastructure protection.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town’s new rail enforcement unit will cost R48 million a year to fund.
The training of the rail enforcement officers is part of an agreement between the provincial Transport Department, Prasa and the municipality.
Premier Helen Zille says that provincial and local government will each contribute R16 million towards the project.
She says the officers will be deployed on the central line first and will be on trains and platforms in October.
Zille says she is hoping that Prasa makes its contribution, so they can meet their target of 100 officers.
“We all have to pull together on this, even though it isn’t our constitutional mandate in the province or the city. We have to get transport right.”
Mayoral committee member for Transport, Brett Herron, says that due to arson, cable theft, and vandalism, Metrorail's sets are now down to below 40.
Eighty-eight train sets are required to run an effective service.
“The idea is to stabilise the rail environment so that Prasa can rebuild their capacity.”
Herron says that the project will be evaluated after a year and may then be expanded.
WATCH: Metrorail to receive some much-needed boots on the ground
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
