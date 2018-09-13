WC health facilities report surge in gunshot wounds, stabbings

Victoria Hospital in Wynberg has dealt with 129 gunshot wounds and 259 stabbings between January and August.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Health Department says high crime statistics are reflected in the public health system.

Officials say over the past few months several facilities have reported a steep surge in gunshot wounds and stabbings.

Health MEC spokesperson Colleen Smart said: “The sharp increase in inter-personal violence cases negatively impacts on the services available within the health system. This is because inter-personal violence it’s a major contributor to the pressures that we experience, especially in our emergency centres within our hospitals.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)