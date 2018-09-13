Cosatu sending mixed messages on alleged Zuma plot to oust Ramaphosa
The Sunday Times has reported that Jacob Zuma, Ace Magashule, Supra Mahumapelo and leaders of the ANC's Youth League and Women’s League held a secret meeting in Durban last week to discuss a plot to oust President Ramaphosa.
JOHANNESBURG – Congress of the South African Trade Unions (Cosatu)’s leaders seem to be contradicting each other on the involvement of former President Jacob Zuma in the alleged plot to oust President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The Sunday Times has reported that Zuma, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo and leaders of the Youth League and Women’s League held a secret meeting in Durban last week to discuss a plot to oust President Ramaphosa.
Magashule has since admitted to meeting the former president, saying that they only discussed organisational issues.
It seems that Cosatu’s leaders have different views about the alleged meeting.
On Monday, a day after the Sunday Times reported about the so-called plot to oust Ramaphosa, Eyewitness News asked Cosatu’s general secretary, Bheki Ntshalintshali, about Cosatu’s reaction to the report.
“We’re very worried, we don’t know what’s his agenda, he’s so active, he seems to be holding a deep hatred in terms of how he has been treated in the ANC.”
And then just on Wednesday, Cosatu’s president, Sdumo Dlamini, told eNCA he doesn’t think that Zuma would be part of any plot to remove Ramaphosa.
Cosatu goes to its national congress next week, where new leaders will be elected.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
