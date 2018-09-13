Cops involved in nearly all cash-in-transit heists, says Ipid head McBride

Robert McBride on Wednesday briefed Parliament’s police portfolio committee on a number of high-profile cases being investigated by the organisation.

CAPE TOWN - Police officers are involved in almost all cash-in-transit heists in the country.

This is according to the head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) Robert McBride.

McBride says that the rot runs deep in the country’s police service and they’re at the centre of cash-in-transit heists.

His comments come a day after the release of the latest crime statistics, which show that cash-in-transit heists are up 56.6%.

"The rot runs deep. Elements in SAPS, groups in SAPS actually serve as a vehicle for crime. They commit crime. On the issue of police being involved in cash heists, in almost every cash heist, cops are involved."

The stats show that more than 200 cases were recorded in the 2017/18 financial year, up from 152 in the previous period.

McBride says that not once has Ipid been invited to be part of any of those investigations.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)