City of Ekurhuleni says it recently seized suspected counterfeit goods
The cities of Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni and the Somali Community Board have been presenting evidence regarding the looting of stores and violence in Soweto earlier this month.
JOHANNESBURG – The City of Ekurhuleni says that as recently as last week, it seized goods, including soft drinks and cooking oil, which is suspected to be counterfeit.
Officials were speaking at the South African Human Rights Commission hearings in Johannesburg, which are continuing on Thursday looking into allegations that foreign-owned shops are selling expired goods.
The city says that they have been meeting with community members to speak about the selling of counterfeit goods.
Meanwhile, the Somali Community Board says they agreed to not sell counterfeit goods back in 2015.
It further says they are often victims of violence due to preconceived misconceptions.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
