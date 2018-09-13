Popular Topics
Go

Cele: We urge communities, civil society & govt to work with police

Police Minister Bheki Cele addressed an Anti-Crime Summit event, where he called on all departments to work with police to tackle the scourge.

FILE: Police Minister Bheki Cele. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
6 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The role of society and socio-economic factors in crime-prevention is top of the agenda at an Anti-Crime Summit in Boksburg.

Police Minister Bheki Cele addressed the event earlier on Thursday, where he called on all departments to work with the police to tackle the scourge.

The event follows the release of the crime stats on Tuesday which saw significant increases in violent crime.

Cele says crime can only be effectively combatted through cooperation.

“We urge communities, political parties, cluster departments, the private sector, civil society and the entire government to work with the police.”

Deputy Minister for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Andries Nel says tackling crime involves more than just policing.

“Violence and crime must be understood as not only as a security or policing concern but as deeply embedded in social economic realities that local government must help transform.”

The implementation of the white paper on safety and security will be discussed at the summit.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

