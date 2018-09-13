Cele: Police can't defeat crime alone

The minister made the comments at the opening of a summit on Crime and Violence Prevention in Boksburg this morning.

PRETORIA – Police Minister Bheki Cele says the police cannot address the soaring levels of crime alone and need the help of every government department and the community.

The minister made the comments at the opening of a summit on Crime and Violence Prevention in Boksburg on Thursday morning.

The event follows the crime stats released on Tuesday which revealed increasing levels of violent crime.

Cele says the police urgently need to do something about the crime situation.

"It can’t be the SAPS alone, including the cluster, including the Justice and Correctional Services and the NPA. If not everybody is mobilised to be part of doing and reversing the bad situation [sic]."