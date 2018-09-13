Bobani defends legality of council that ousted Trollip
The DA is challenging the removal of Athol Trollip as mayor on the basis that the Council meeting during which he was ousted last month flouted rules.
CAPE TOWN - Nelson Mandela Bay's newly appointed leadership has defended why it has the right to run the Metropol.
The Democratic Alliance (DA) is on Thursday challenging the removal of Athol Trollip as mayor on the basis that the Council meeting during which he was ousted last month flouted rules.
The matter resumed at the Port Elizabeth High Court on Thursday afternoon.
[MUST WATCH]— DA Eastern Cape (@DAEasternCape) September 13, 2018
Mayor @AtholT gives an update on the court proceedings.#SaveNMB #NMBCouncil pic.twitter.com/m4DfVaAjzx
In his answering affidavit, the current Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Mongameli Bobani argues municipal manager Johann Mettler did not have the statutory powers to adjourn the council meeting after speaker Jonathan Lawack was voted out.
The vote against Lawack only passed because DA councillor Mbulelo Manyati abstained.
Bobani says the municipal manager simply has the task of overseeing the election of a new speaker.
The new leadership further states there was still a quorum of 61 councillors when proceedings resumed later that day.
In court papers, it's claimed Mettler was contacted and notified that proceedings are going ahead.
He allegedly declined, saying the meeting would resume the following day.
It's during the continuation of this gathering that Trollip was ousted and Bobani was appointed.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
