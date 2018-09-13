Bheki Cele: We must address corruption to deal with poverty, inequality

The police minister was speaking at a summit on crime and violence prevention in Boksburg on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele says if corruption is not urgently addressed, the government will be unable to deal with poverty and inequality.

The minister was speaking at a summit on crime and violence prevention in Boksburg on Thursday.

The delegates will discuss the implementation of the white paper on safety and security.

Minister Bheki Cele conceded that South Africa has a serious problem.

“We have corruption as a disease. Nobody can deny that some of us in South Africa are corrupt, very corrupt. If we do not fix it then we are not going to fix the lives of the people,” he said.

Cele spoke out against complacency.

“Don’t look away where you can see corruption practices, especially don’t become a part of it. I agree that government people are corrupt, but who corrupts them?"

Cele also spoke about the importance of community help when it comes to police tackling crime.