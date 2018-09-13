Bheki Cele: We must address corruption to deal with poverty, inequality
The police minister was speaking at a summit on crime and violence prevention in Boksburg on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele says if corruption is not urgently addressed, the government will be unable to deal with poverty and inequality.
The minister was speaking at a summit on crime and violence prevention in Boksburg on Thursday.
The delegates will discuss the implementation of the white paper on safety and security.
Minister Bheki Cele conceded that South Africa has a serious problem.
“We have corruption as a disease. Nobody can deny that some of us in South Africa are corrupt, very corrupt. If we do not fix it then we are not going to fix the lives of the people,” he said.
Cele spoke out against complacency.
“Don’t look away where you can see corruption practices, especially don’t become a part of it. I agree that government people are corrupt, but who corrupts them?"
Cele also spoke about the importance of community help when it comes to police tackling crime.
Popular in Local
-
Traffic chief's stop to assist fellow motorist turns into traumatic experience
-
Zeerust teacher stabbed to death allegedly by pupil
-
Female student arrested with R10m at OR Tambo
-
State capture inquiry: 'Jacob Zuma didn't believe he'd be implicated'
-
Zuma: We should nationalise land, banks and mines
-
Bheki Cele confirms arrest of suspect in Sindiso Magaqa murder case
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.