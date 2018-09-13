Bheki Cele confirms arrest of suspect in Sindiso Magaqa murder case

The former ANC Youth League general secretary was shot in July 2017. Cele says one man is in custody for the crime but he’s expecting more arrests.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele has confirmed one suspect has been handcuffed in connection with the murder of Sindiso Magaqa.

The former ANC Youth League general secretary was shot in July 2017.

He died in September from what was described as “complications from multiple gunshot wounds”.

Cele says one man is in custody for the crime but he’s expecting more arrests.

“A suspect in the murder of the former Youth League general secretary appeared in court on 13 September. He’s not the last one, we’re still hunting some other people.”

In an exclusive sit down interview in July, Magaqa’s relatives said they haven’t found closure because they don’t believe that he died as a result of the gunshot wounds.

This was despite police ruling out the possibility of him being poisoned while giving testimony during the Moerane Commission of Inquiry.

The family also said that not a single politician has made good on the promises made to them at the funeral in 2017.

