ANC MP Vincent Smith steps down from committees over bribery claims

Smith made the request after allegations that he accepted nearly R800,000 from the controversial Bosasa Group.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has granted Vincent Smith’s request to step aside as chairperson of the three parliamentary committees he chairs.
The member of Parliament has confirmed the payments but denied they were bribes.
The member of Parliament has confirmed the payments but denied they were bribes.
In a statement, the ANC has confirmed he'll be stepping aside until an investigation by the ethics committee wraps up.
More info to follow.
