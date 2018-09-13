American woman goes missing in Cape Town
CAPE TOWN - Police are searching for an American citizen who has gone missing in Cape Town.
Thirty-seven-year-old Jenny J Jiang was reported missing on Tuesday.
She was last seen getting on a MyCiti bus from Table Mountain and disembarked from the vehicle at the Bay Hotel in Camps Bay.
“At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a black dress, a camel coat, white scarf and light-brown sandals. Anyone who’s seen the missing person is requested to contact the police,” said police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
