AA warns of massive petrol price hikes next month

CAPE TOWN - A massive petrol price hike is on the cards for October.

The Automobile Association (AA) says mid-month unaudited data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF) indicates a major increase in the price of fuel.

The AA’s Layton Beard warns based petrol could rise by R1,12 cents per litre, while the prices of paraffin and diesel are also expected to climb drastically.

“Based on the current data, we are predicting a petrol increase of R1,12 cents per litre, illuminating paraffin costing R1,17 cents more. And a hefty increase of R1,38 cents for diesel users. These increases are really a combination of a spike in international oil prices and a huge swing in the rand/US dollar exchange rate.”

Beard says they hope the picture improves before the end of the month.

