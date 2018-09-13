23 killed in Sudan torrential rains, nearly 9,000 homeless
Darfur is particularly hard hit because so many of its people are poorly housed in refugee camps.
PRETORIA – Torrential rains in northern Sudan and its western region of Darfur have killed at least 23 people and left nearly 9,000 homeless.
Darfur is particularly hard hit because so many of its people are poorly housed in refugee camps.
Ten of the drowning deaths have occurred in Sudan’s Nile State.
Four miners were drowned in North State, underlining the danger posed to those making their living by delving.
Two people drowned in Niergetiti in Central Darfur four people died of fever and diarrhea.
The Sudanese government says Darfur is at peace after a genocide that killed at least 400,000.
But it has not been able to move three million displaced people out of makeshift shelters into permanent accommodation.
Popular in Africa
-
World leaders to attend Kofi Annan's state funeral in Ghana
-
Zim govt declares cholera outbreak an emergency, police ban public gatherings
-
Botswana reconsidering ban on elephant hunting
-
MDC vows not to break laws as it celebrates 19th anniversary
-
After elephant killings, Botswana mulls lifting hunting ban
-
Hope, scepticism as warring South Sudan leaders sign peace deal
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.