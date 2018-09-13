23 killed in Sudan torrential rains, nearly 9,000 homeless

Darfur is particularly hard hit because so many of its people are poorly housed in refugee camps.

PRETORIA – Torrential rains in northern Sudan and its western region of Darfur have killed at least 23 people and left nearly 9,000 homeless.

Ten of the drowning deaths have occurred in Sudan’s Nile State.

Four miners were drowned in North State, underlining the danger posed to those making their living by delving.

Two people drowned in Niergetiti in Central Darfur four people died of fever and diarrhea.

The Sudanese government says Darfur is at peace after a genocide that killed at least 400,000.

But it has not been able to move three million displaced people out of makeshift shelters into permanent accommodation.