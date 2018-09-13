1 arrested after cops seize abalone worth R1m in Burgundy Estate

Police swooped on the man’s home on Wednesday acting on a tip-off.

CAPE TOWN - A man has been arrested after police found abalone worth an estimated R1 million in his possession in Burgundy Estate.

Police swooped on the man’s home on Wednesday, acting on a tip-off.

Apart from perlemoen, they found equipment used process abalone.

The police’s Noloyiso Rwexana says: "The suspect, a 45-year-old man, was arrested. He will appear in the Parow magistrates court on Friday."

#sapsWC #Abalone worth R1million seized in Burgundy Estate. Man (45) arrested with 2064 units of abalone and will appear in Parow Magistrates Court on Friday. NP https://t.co/NZ01oCQBjE pic.twitter.com/o2CmIJ6G94 — SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) September 12, 2018

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)