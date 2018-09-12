Zille announces deployment of 71 rail enforcement officers
The City of Cape Town says the training of the new rail enforcement officers follows an agreement between the provincial and local government with each contributing R16 million towards the project.
CAPE TOWN – Western Cape Premier Helen Zille has announced 71 rail enforcement officers will be deployed to Cape Town's rail network next month.
Zille visited the law enforcement training academy in Observatory on Wednesday. There officers are being trained on rail commuter safety and rail infrastructure protection.
Over the past few months, Metrorail has been hit by arson attacks at various stations and last week a commuter was killed when passengers were robbed, assaulted and flung from a train between Eerste River and Lynedoch Stations.
The City of Cape Town says the training of the new rail enforcement officers follows an agreement between the provincial and local government with each contributing R16 million towards the project.
Zille says they will be deployed on the central line first and will be deployed on trains and platforms in October.
“The central line that runs right through Khayelitsha and beyond is at greatest risk. There we can’t operate electronic signals anymore because everything has to be hand done because all of the infrastructure has been vandalised or stolen.”
Zille says she is hoping the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa makes its contribution so they can meet their target of 100 officers.
WATCH: Metrorail to receive some much-needed boots on the ground
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH] JHB hero biker foils smash and grab in peak hour traffic
-
Former President Jacob Zuma to continue earning R2.98m a year
-
SAHRC finds Tony Ehrenreich guilty of hate speech
-
Pensioner assaulted at OR Tambo International Airport in critical condition
-
ANC slams ‘racist’ attack on Mpumalanga man
-
Ramaphosa defends Gordhan against EFF’s 'reign of terror' claims
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.