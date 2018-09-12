Popular Topics
Zille announces deployment of 71 rail enforcement officers

The City of Cape Town says the training of the new rail enforcement officers follows an agreement between the provincial and local government with each contributing R16 million towards the project.

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille has announced 71 rail enforcement officers will be deployed to Cape Town's rail network in October. Picture: @brettherron/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – Western Cape Premier Helen Zille has announced 71 rail enforcement officers will be deployed to Cape Town's rail network next month.

Zille visited the law enforcement training academy in Observatory on Wednesday. There officers are being trained on rail commuter safety and rail infrastructure protection.

Over the past few months, Metrorail has been hit by arson attacks at various stations and last week a commuter was killed when passengers were robbed, assaulted and flung from a train between Eerste River and Lynedoch Stations.

The City of Cape Town says the training of the new rail enforcement officers follows an agreement between the provincial and local government with each contributing R16 million towards the project.

Zille says they will be deployed on the central line first and will be deployed on trains and platforms in October.

“The central line that runs right through Khayelitsha and beyond is at greatest risk. There we can’t operate electronic signals anymore because everything has to be hand done because all of the infrastructure has been vandalised or stolen.”

Zille says she is hoping the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa makes its contribution so they can meet their target of 100 officers.

WATCH: Metrorail to receive some much-needed boots on the ground

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

