WCED & SAPS discuss spate of learner abductions, attempted kidnappings

WC Education Dept, SAPS discuss the spate of child abductions

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Education Department officials have met with the SA Police Service (SAPS) to discuss how authorities will get to the bottom of a spate of child abductions and attempted kidnappings in the city.

There have been at least 13 confirmed cases in communities across Cape Town since 8 August.

In three of the 13 cases, the victims were sexually assaulted.

Apart from these incidents the department earlier this week received reports of at least six cases at local primary schools.

In most of the reported incidents, people sitting in cars parked outside school grounds could be seen taking photos of learners.

The spokesperson for Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer, Jessica Shelver, says: "Schafer met with Brigadier Sonja Harri of SAPS’s Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences investigation unit on 11 September. Harri indicated at the meeting that the SAPS is investigating all abductions and attempted abduction cases as a priority."

