WCED & SAPS discuss spate of learner abductions, attempted kidnappings

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
Go

WCED & SAPS discuss spate of learner abductions, attempted kidnappings

WC Education Dept, SAPS discuss the spate of child abductions

FILE: Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter.
FILE: Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter.
45 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Education Department officials have met with the SA Police Service (SAPS) to discuss how authorities will get to the bottom of a spate of child abductions and attempted kidnappings in the city.

There have been at least 13 confirmed cases in communities across Cape Town since 8 August.

In three of the 13 cases, the victims were sexually assaulted.

Apart from these incidents the department earlier this week received reports of at least six cases at local primary schools.

In most of the reported incidents, people sitting in cars parked outside school grounds could be seen taking photos of learners.

The spokesperson for Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer, Jessica Shelver, says: "Schafer met with Brigadier Sonja Harri of SAPS’s Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences investigation unit on 11 September. Harri indicated at the meeting that the SAPS is investigating all abductions and attempted abduction cases as a priority."

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA