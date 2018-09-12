[WATCH] 'Ricoffy' artist creates commemorative Steve Biko portrait
Ennock Mlangeni creates a variety of artworks using conventional materials and he recently caught the eye of popular DJ Black Coffee, when he created a portrait of him using just Ricoffy granules and water.
JOHANNESBURG - Ennock Mlangeni, the self-taught Gauteng artist making waves on social media, has unveiled a portrait of Steve Biko made with Ricoffy granules.
Mlangeni creates a variety of artworks using conventional materials and he recently caught the eye of popular DJ Black Coffee, when he created a portrait of him using just Ricoffy granules and water.
Here is clear pic of @RealBlackCoffee I painted using coffee. #artbyennock #EnnockCoffe— #Artbyennock (@ennockmartZA) August 12, 2018
My name is Ennock Coffee-Bae Mlangeni. YOU DON'T KNOW ME YET. pic.twitter.com/CJtfOHs1cA
Hi good people. I am Ennock Mlangeni, selftaugh visual artist who paints in shack. I just got a space from municipality, I need help with 4 shipping containers to transform into studios, I want to teach young ones art so to keep them busy from being exposed to drugs. Pleas RT pic.twitter.com/ol81MNqRtL— #Artbyennock (@ennockmartZA) August 25, 2018
Mlangeni has since made portraits of other famous people.
Today marks 41 years since Biko, father of the Black Consciousness Movement, died in police custody following extensive torture.
#SteveBiko commemorative piece done with @NescafeRicoffy— #Artbyennock (@ennockmartZA) September 12, 2018
"It's Bette to die for an idea that will live, than to live for an idea that will die".
My name is Ennock Mlangeni. YOU DON'T KNOW ME YET. @TrendingSAon3 @BikoFoundation @Powerfm987 @tumisole @djsbu pic.twitter.com/asoRWOpSc8
Mlangeni also does portraits using ballpoint pen. In April, he made one of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela a few days after her death.
Finally done with tribute pen portrait. Thank WINNIE MADIKIZELA MANDELA✊✊✊. Please help RT thank you @khayadlanga @danielmarven @POWER987News @NomzamoMbatha @ButiManamela @NelsonMandela #RIPWinnieMadikizelaMandela #WinnieMandela #WinnieMadikizelaMandelaPOWER #RIPMamaWinnie pic.twitter.com/L3Rsg2akOM— #Artbyennock (@ennockmartZA) April 9, 2018
WATCH: Self-taught artist Ennock Mlangeni brings portraits to life using cheap materials.
Self-taught artist Ennock Mlangeni brings portraits to life using cheap materials. His work has since been recognised after painting DJ Black Coffee with 'black coffee.'
Popular in Lifestyle
-
[WATCH] Trevor Noah weighs in on Serena Williams and the US Open
-
UPDATE: Video of Sbahle Mpisane in hospital removed after 'vicious attacks'
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday 11 September 2018
-
Prince Jackson vows to carry on father Michael's charity work
-
[WATCH] A woman gives birth...in a moving car
-
‘I was born to do this’ – Semenya boldly shines in new Nike ad
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.