[WATCH] 'Ricoffy' artist creates commemorative Steve Biko portrait

Ennock Mlangeni creates a variety of artworks using conventional materials and he recently caught the eye of popular DJ Black Coffee, when he created a portrait of him using just Ricoffy granules and water.

JOHANNESBURG - Ennock Mlangeni, the self-taught Gauteng artist making waves on social media, has unveiled a portrait of Steve Biko made with Ricoffy granules.

Mlangeni creates a variety of artworks using conventional materials and he recently caught the eye of popular DJ Black Coffee, when he created a portrait of him using just Ricoffy granules and water.

Here is clear pic of @RealBlackCoffee I painted using coffee. #artbyennock #EnnockCoffe

My name is Ennock Coffee-Bae Mlangeni. YOU DON'T KNOW ME YET. pic.twitter.com/CJtfOHs1cA — #Artbyennock (@ennockmartZA) August 12, 2018

Hi good people. I am Ennock Mlangeni, selftaugh visual artist who paints in shack. I just got a space from municipality, I need help with 4 shipping containers to transform into studios, I want to teach young ones art so to keep them busy from being exposed to drugs. Pleas RT pic.twitter.com/ol81MNqRtL — #Artbyennock (@ennockmartZA) August 25, 2018

Mlangeni has since made portraits of other famous people.

Today marks 41 years since Biko, father of the Black Consciousness Movement, died in police custody following extensive torture.

#SteveBiko commemorative piece done with @NescafeRicoffy



"It's Bette to die for an idea that will live, than to live for an idea that will die".



My name is Ennock Mlangeni. YOU DON'T KNOW ME YET. @TrendingSAon3 @BikoFoundation @Powerfm987 @tumisole @djsbu pic.twitter.com/asoRWOpSc8 — #Artbyennock (@ennockmartZA) September 12, 2018

Mlangeni also does portraits using ballpoint pen. In April, he made one of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela a few days after her death.

WATCH: Self-taught artist Ennock Mlangeni brings portraits to life using cheap materials.