Go

[WATCH] 'Ricoffy' artist creates commemorative Steve Biko portrait

Ennock Mlangeni creates a variety of artworks using conventional materials and he recently caught the eye of popular DJ Black Coffee, when he created a portrait of him using just Ricoffy granules and water.

A portrait of Steve Biko by Ennock Mlangeni. Picture: Ennock Mlangeni/Twitter.
A portrait of Steve Biko by Ennock Mlangeni. Picture: Ennock Mlangeni/Twitter.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Ennock Mlangeni, the self-taught Gauteng artist making waves on social media, has unveiled a portrait of Steve Biko made with Ricoffy granules.

Mlangeni creates a variety of artworks using conventional materials and he recently caught the eye of popular DJ Black Coffee, when he created a portrait of him using just Ricoffy granules and water.

Mlangeni has since made portraits of other famous people.

Today marks 41 years since Biko, father of the Black Consciousness Movement, died in police custody following extensive torture.

Mlangeni also does portraits using ballpoint pen. In April, he made one of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela a few days after her death.

WATCH: Self-taught artist Ennock Mlangeni brings portraits to life using cheap materials.

[WATCH] Ennock Mlangeni brings art to life with pens & coffee

Self-taught artist Ennock Mlangeni brings portraits to life using cheap materials. His work has since been recognised after painting DJ Black Coffee with 'black coffee.'

