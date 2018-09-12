[WATCH LIVE] Memorial service for firefighters killed in CBD fire

Exactly a week ago, the three firemen lost their lives when the building caught fire.

JOHANNESBURG - Firefighters and emergency personnel are at the Ellis Park Arena for the official memorial service of their three slain colleagues who died trying to extinguish the Bank of Lisbon building fire.

It has since emerged that building failed to meet safety standards and its since been evacuated.

