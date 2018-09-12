[WATCH LIVE] Gupta naturalisation inquiry resumes in Parly

Former and current Home Affairs officials who were central to granting visas and work permits to the family's associates and employees are due to testify today.

CAPE TOWN - A parliamentary inquiry into the naturalisation of the Gupta family has entered its second phase with witnesses being called today to explain the circumstances under which they were granted South African citizenship.

Former and current Home Affairs officials who were central to granting visas and work permits to the family's associates and employees are due to testify today.

WATCH: Gupta naturalisation inquiry resumes in Parly