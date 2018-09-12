Vettel takes aim at Hamilton with Singapore sling
Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel are still smarting after Lewis Hamilton won at Italy's Monza 10 days ago, despite the Marinello team locking out the front row at their home grand prix.
SINGAPORE - Sebastian Vettel is under growing pressure to slash Lewis Hamilton's championship lead at this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix, and erase Ferrari's painful memories from last year in the process.
Mercedes normally struggle at the steamy Marina Bay Circuit, but in 2017 Hamilton won from fifth on a rain-soaked grid after a first-lap shunt scuppered both Ferraris and the Red Bull of Max Verstappen.
Ferrari and Vettel are still smarting after Hamilton won at Italy's Monza 10 days ago, despite the Marinello team locking out the front row at their home grand prix.
Vettel's first-lap spin after contact with Hamilton enabled the Englishman to extend his lead in the drivers' standings to 30 points and the German vowed to bounce straight back in Singapore, where he has won a record four times.
"For sure it's a disappointment right now," Vettel said after the race. "But I am turning the page and focusing on Singapore, I like the place and I am happy to go there."
Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff warned this week that Ferrari and Red Bull would have the edge on Mercedes on the tight, twisting street circuit. But with rain forecast again this week, anything could happen.
"Singapore has features that we've struggled with in the past," said Wolff.
"The short straights, the slow, tight corners and the bumpy surface all make the Marina Bay Street Circuit one of the trickiest for us.
"On paper, the track should favour the Ferraris, but the championship fight is so close that predictions are almost meaningless."
'WIN THE DAMN THING'
Vettel said he was not worried about the gap to Hamilton growing to 30 points with seven races remaining, and is relishing the chance to pounce on one of his favourite tracks.
"I think we have the pace," the four-time world champion said. "The points sound a lot, but actually it doesn't take a long time to get them down."
Red Bull have suffered a lean season but will fancy their chances of picking up a second 2018 win to follow Daniel Ricciardo's triumph at Monaco's similarly twisty street circuit.
The Austrian team have not won in hot, humid Singapore since 2013, when Vettelwas behind the wheel, but Ricciardo has remarkably finished second in each of the past three years.
"It's a place where I have good races and finish pretty strong," said Ricciardo. "I've had four podiums and three second places in a row there, so it's about time I win the damn thing."
Verstappen echoed his team-mate's optimism. "I think the whole team is looking forward to Singapore because we know we have a real chance to have a good result there," said the Dutchman, who turns 21 at the end of the month.
"The race has been a strong one for us in the past and I think we should be able to challenge for a podium."
Off the track, much attention will focus on Kimi Raikkonen after Ferrari announced that the former world champion would be replaced by Monaco's Charles Leclerc (20) next year.
More than 20,000 fans had signed an online petition urging Ferrari to stick with the veteran Finn, who will now join Sauber, for one more season at least.
Popular in Sport
-
[WATCH] Trevor Noah weighs in on Serena Williams and the US Open
-
[OPINION] Why Serena Williams’ fight should make us all feel uncomfortable
-
Sunette Viljoen: When will I get paid Minister Mbalula?
-
Kaizer Chiefs found guilty of Moses Mabhida fan violence
-
[CARTOON] Upset? Couldn't Be More Serena!
-
Spain humiliate Croatia with thumping Nations League win
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.