Vaal Dam level continues to fall - DWS

The dam decreased from 92,8% last week and is now sitting at 92.0%.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Water and Sanitation says that the Vaal Dam continues to decline every week.

The dam decreased from 92,8% last week and is now sitting at 92.0%.

It has affected the integrated Vaal River system which consists of 14 dams supplying both households and industry in Gauteng, the North West and Mpumalanga.

Department spokesperson Sputnik Ratau says: “This is due to the fact that the rainy season in this part of the country [Gauteng] ended at in April, but consumption has continued since then.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)