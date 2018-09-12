Vaal Dam level continues to fall - DWS

South Africa's business confidence index falls in August
Business
The dam decreased from 92,8% last week and is now sitting at 92.0%.
JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Water and Sanitation says that the Vaal Dam continues to decline every week.
The dam decreased from 92,8% last week and is now sitting at 92.0%.
It has affected the integrated Vaal River system which consists of 14 dams supplying both households and industry in Gauteng, the North West and Mpumalanga.
Department spokesperson Sputnik Ratau says: “This is due to the fact that the rainy season in this part of the country [Gauteng] ended at in April, but consumption has continued since then.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.