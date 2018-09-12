Popular Topics
Go

Truck driver arrested in Polokwane transporting undocumented foreign nationals

It's understood the man was arrested in Polokwane on Wednesday morning when he was pulled over for failing to adhere to a traffic sign.

FILE: Picture: SAPS.
FILE: Picture: SAPS.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - A truck driver has been arrested after he was caught transporting 87 undocumented Malawian nationals.

It's understood the man was arrested in Polokwane on Wednesday morning when he was pulled over for failing to adhere to a traffic sign.

Limpopo police's Moatshe Ngoepe says the undocumented foreign nationals were found at the back of the truck which was destined for Durban.

“The South African Police Service in Westenburg outside Polokwane arrested the driver. The driver will appear at the Polokwane Magistrate Court soon.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

