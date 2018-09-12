There is no state that is captured - Zuma

Former President Jacob Zuma says the state is made of three arms of government, including the judiciary, legislature and executive. And he insists none of them is captured.

Zuma says the state is made of three arms of government, including the judiciary, legislature and executive, And he insists none of them is captured.

“My view, and I’m not disagreeing with anyone, is that these are political decorated expressions. There is no state that is captured, even when people try to describe it, worse when they give evidence. There are some people who were doing things with other individuals, not a single one of the three is captured.”

The former president was speaking to students at the Walter Sisulu University in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday afternoon.

The Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture is currently investigating allegations of an improper relationship between Zuma and the Gupta family during his administration.

