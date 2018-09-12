'Sunday Times' accepts apology from ANCWL’s Matuba over gun pic
On Tuesday, Meokgo Matuba spoke to Eyewitness News in an exclusive interview, apologising for sending the picture but says she didn’t mean to intimidate her.
JOHANNESBURG – The Sunday Times says that it has accepted an apology from the African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) general secretary who sent one its journalists a picture of a gun.
On Tuesday, Meokgo Matuba spoke to Eyewitness News in an exclusive interview, apologising for sending the picture but says she didn’t mean to intimidate her.
The reporter received a picture of a gun from Matuba’s phone shortly after asking her to confirm if she was in a meeting with former President Jacob Zuma at a hotel in Durban.
The paper reported on Sunday that Matuba met with Zuma, Former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo and ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule, reportedly to hatch a plot to oust President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Matuba says she is sorry that the picture of a gun that was sent from her phone to the Sunday Times journalist came across as intimidation.
“I really, really apologise and I support freedom of expression, I support the media. I’ll not do so such a thing [sic].”
She insists the picture was sent by an unknown person and was simply a mistake.
The Sunday Times has told Eyewitness News it accepts the apology.
Meanwhile, Magashule has described as irresponsible and unacceptable the picture of the gun, saying the ANCWL leader must take responsibility.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Politics
-
Firebrand Malema vows to fight for land revolution in South Africa
-
Ramaphosa: No reason to impose sanctions on SA over land reform
-
[EXCLUSIVE] Matuba apologises to ‘Sunday Times’ journalist over gun picture
-
Some ANC branches intend challenging December conference outcome - Magashule
-
ANC wants Jacob Zuma, other leaders implicated in state capture to testify
-
Ramaphosa has no problem testifying at state capture inquiry
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.