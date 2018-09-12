Students at TUT’s Soshanguve campus urged to vacate residences for safety

Students started protesting two weeks ago after police allegedly shot and killed a fellow student at TUT’s Soshanguve north campus.

JOHANNESBURG - Students at the Tshwane University of Technology's (TUT) Soshanguve campus has been advised to vacate their residences for their own safety.

This follows ongoing disruptions at the institution.

The university's Willa de Ruyter says students should stay away until further notice.

“They’re also requested to vacate residences because there are not any activities underway. It’s for their own safety. There was violent protest action over the weekend and we would rather have students leave for their own safety.”

TUT management is urging students to use this time to study for the final exams, set to get underway in November.

