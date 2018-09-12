South Africa's business confidence index falls in August
In its monthly business confidence index (BCI) survey, the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry's (Sacci) said only three of the 13 sub-indices surveyed had improved in August compared with their July readings.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's business confidence fell in August to 90.5 from 94.7 in July after activity was hit by a decline in merchandise export volumes, a weaker rand and higher inflation, a survey showed on Wednesday.
In its monthly business confidence index (BCI) survey, the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry's (Sacci) said only three of the 13 sub-indices surveyed had improved in August compared with their July readings. Five others were unchanged and five were negative, it said in a statement.
The BCI stood at 89.6 points last August, SACCI said.
"The largest negative month-on-month impacts were by merchandise export volumes, the weaker rand exchange rate and higher inflation," SACCI said.
The rand has lost around 16% against the dollar since January. Inflation stands at 5.1%.
Business confidence raced to a 2-1/2 year high in January after Cyril Ramaphosa's election as leader of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) in December, with the private sector anticipating business-friendly policy changes following years of uncertainty under former President Jacob Zuma.
Investor sentiment has since waned, and data released last week showed the economy had entered a recession for the first time since 2009, undermining Ramaphosa's efforts to revive the economy after nearly a decade of stagnation under Zuma.
"The positive mood that prevailed at the beginning of 2018 has been overtaken by uncertainty and events that weigh on the economic prospects for South Africa," SACCI said.
South Africa's credentials as an investment destination had been tainted, Sacci said.
Ramaphosa announced in July that the ANC plans to change the constitution to allow the expropriation of land without compensation, as whites still own most of South Africa's territory, unnerving investors and weakening the rand.
Popular in Business
-
Meet owners of new DStv news channel
-
Sasol's Inzalo shareholders to get cash pay-out of over R1.3bn
-
Apple to broaden iPhone lineup with more screen
-
[EXCLUSIVE] Moyane accused of lying under oath about Gordhan
-
Rand weaker as emerging markets knocked by trade war fears
-
‘No Eskom assets put up as security in China loan’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.