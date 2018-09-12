SAPS to examine anti-crime strategies at summit
Police Minister Bheki Cele says more police officers will be trained up in the coming months.
CAPE TOWN - The country continues to grapple with a disturbingly high crime rate. This has been confirmed through the latest crime statistics, which show murder is on the rise.
Police Minister Bheki Cele says more police officers will be trained up in the coming months. Add to this a national crime summit to be held in Johannesburg tomorrow and Friday, where existing anti-crime strategies will be examined.
Cele's spokesperson Reneilwe Serero explains: “The national crime summit is to find ways on how we can fight crime in the country, but most importantly to decrease the statistics released yesterday.”
It's hoped new plans to address serious offences will also be drawn up.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
