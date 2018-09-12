Popular Topics
SAPS to examine anti-crime strategies at summit

Police Minister Bheki Cele says more police officers will be trained up in the coming months.

FILE: Five suspects in handcuffs following their arrest for possession of stolen vehicles and prohibited firearms at Bishop Lavis in Cape Town. Picture: SAPS
19 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The country continues to grapple with a disturbingly high crime rate. This has been confirmed through the latest crime statistics, which show murder is on the rise.

Police Minister Bheki Cele says more police officers will be trained up in the coming months. Add to this a national crime summit to be held in Johannesburg tomorrow and Friday, where existing anti-crime strategies will be examined.

Cele's spokesperson Reneilwe Serero explains: “The national crime summit is to find ways on how we can fight crime in the country, but most importantly to decrease the statistics released yesterday.”

It's hoped new plans to address serious offences will also be drawn up.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has released the crime statistics for the 2017/2018 financial year. He revealed that 20,336 murders were recorded nationally, which means that 57 people are killed in SA each day. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

