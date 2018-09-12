Samro board expresses concern over failed R47m UAE venture

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
Go

Samro board expresses concern over failed R47m UAE venture

It's understood Samro invested R47 million in the initiative which was intended to pay for the establishment of a music body in the UAE.

Advocate Nkateko Maluleke. Picture: Facebook
Advocate Nkateko Maluleke. Picture: Facebook
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The board of the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) has expressed concern about a failed multi-million-rand investment in a music rights initiative in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

It's understood Samro invested R47 million in the initiative which was intended to pay for the establishment of a music body in the UAE.

Samro's Nkateko Maluleke says it discovered the investment was fruitless after a forensic audit was conducted.

“A business case was presented by the then CEO [and] the board believed it was a viable venture, but it then transpired later on that it was not necessarily viable of which a decision was then taken to terminate the activities."

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA