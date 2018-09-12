Samro board expresses concern over failed R47m UAE venture
It's understood Samro invested R47 million in the initiative which was intended to pay for the establishment of a music body in the UAE.
JOHANNESBURG - The board of the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) has expressed concern about a failed multi-million-rand investment in a music rights initiative in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Samro's Nkateko Maluleke says it discovered the investment was fruitless after a forensic audit was conducted.
“A business case was presented by the then CEO [and] the board believed it was a viable venture, but it then transpired later on that it was not necessarily viable of which a decision was then taken to terminate the activities."
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
