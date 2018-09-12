Popular Topics
SAHRC holds hearings on sale of fake & expired goods

These hearings will investigate claims that illegal or sub-standard goods have been sold along with the impact that these allegations have had on local and foreign communities.

SAHRC is holding an inquiry into the sale of fake and expired goods at its headquarters in Braamfontein, Johannesburg. Picture: @SAHRCommission/Twitter
SAHRC is holding an inquiry into the sale of fake and expired goods at its headquarters in Braamfontein, Johannesburg. Picture: @SAHRCommission/Twitter
29 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is holding hearings on Wednesday and Thursday on the sale of expired and counterfeit goods.

The commission was made aware of recent violence and looting in Soweto and surrounding townships following allegations that foreign-owned shops had been selling expired or counterfeit goods.

These hearings will investigate claims that illegal or sub-standard goods have been sold along with the impact that these allegations have had on local and foreign communities.

The cities of Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni, the Somali Community Board, Massmart and the Rand West Municipality are in attendance at Wednesday’s session.

The City of Ekurhuleni’s Jerry Chaka says there are more than 100 environmental health practitioners tasked with determining whether regulations at spaza shops are being met.

Chaka says as early as last week, bottles of soft drinks and cooking oil were confiscated and sent for testing on suspicion of being counterfeit.

Meanwhile, Amir Sheik from the Somali Community Board says they reached an agreement with shop owners back in 2015 that counterfeit goods would not be sold.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

